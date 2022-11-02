Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $3.60 Million Stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,417 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $3,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MUB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 19.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,306,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,349,310,000 after purchasing an additional 2,026,477 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,124,766 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $561,879,000 after acquiring an additional 308,911 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,221,812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $462,879,000 after acquiring an additional 324,905 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 185.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,637,724 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $280,553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,001,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $212,904,000 after purchasing an additional 148,511 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MUB opened at $101.71 on Wednesday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $101.35 and a 12-month high of $116.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.76.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

