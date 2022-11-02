AE Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Get Rating) by 54.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,373 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,728 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC owned 0.08% of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF worth $1,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 967,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,377,000 after purchasing an additional 117,090 shares during the period. 3D L Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $17,293,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 684,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,962,000 after purchasing an additional 205,122 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 679,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,837,000 after purchasing an additional 172,537 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 976.7% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 662,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,396,000 after purchasing an additional 601,325 shares during the period.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Stock Up 1.8 %

NYSEARCA:DFAE opened at $20.11 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.79. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.43 and a fifty-two week high of $28.31.

