iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) Shares Purchased by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating) by 262.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,528 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,791 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $3,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 18.6% in the first quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 11,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares in the last quarter. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $6,094,000. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 58.4% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 105,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,574,000 after purchasing an additional 39,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 28.8% in the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 7,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of ACWI opened at $82.85 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $80.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.93. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a twelve month low of $75.71 and a twelve month high of $107.46.

