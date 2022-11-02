Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $3.67 Million Stock Holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its position in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 51.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 36,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 39,809 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $3,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. increased its stake in Simon Property Group by 24.0% during the second quarter. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. now owns 32,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,129,000 after acquiring an additional 6,377 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 535,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,814,000 after purchasing an additional 33,821 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 553,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,562,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 8,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. 81.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPG stock opened at $113.84 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $99.23 and its 200-day moving average is $105.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.13. The company has a market cap of $39.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.02 and a twelve month high of $171.12.

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 56.93% and a net margin of 40.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.92 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.64 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SPG. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Simon Property Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Simon Property Group from $129.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Simon Property Group from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Simon Property Group from $158.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.77.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

