AE Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 35,300 Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 35,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,020,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DFIV. Austin Asset Management Co Inc lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Austin Asset Management Co Inc now owns 111,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,732,000 after purchasing an additional 7,930 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 8,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $345,000. Foster Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 1,945,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,119,000 after purchasing an additional 8,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFO TDC LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 74,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional International Value ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

DFIV stock opened at $28.02 on Wednesday. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 1 year low of $25.52 and a 1 year high of $35.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.49.

