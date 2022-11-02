iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,922 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,423 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 12.2% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,596,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,279,000 after buying an additional 174,056 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new stake in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $35,051,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $27,256,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 8.8% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 560,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,389,000 after buying an additional 45,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 507,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,739,000 after buying an additional 19,161 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

USHY stock opened at $34.47 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.66.

