AE Wealth Management LLC Has $1.04 Million Holdings in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 67,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,598 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $1,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the second quarter worth $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the first quarter worth $29,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Medical Properties Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 1,635.1% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares during the period. 80.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MPW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James dropped their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. KeyCorp cut their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.91.

Shares of MPW stock opened at $11.55 on Wednesday. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.90 and a 52 week high of $24.13. The company has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.55, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.98.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.77%.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

