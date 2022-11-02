AE Wealth Management LLC Has $1.04 Million Holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX)

AE Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 759 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC owned 0.18% of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF worth $1,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 41,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 17.6% in the second quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 159,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,742,000 after acquiring an additional 23,772 shares during the last quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 37,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 496.2% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 9.8% in the second quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 14,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSEARCA:EWX opened at $45.96 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.50. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF has a 52-week low of $44.25 and a 52-week high of $61.24.

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the total return performance of the S&P Emerging Markets Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, market-cap weighted index that represents the small-capitalization segment of emerging countries included in the S&P Global BMI Index.

