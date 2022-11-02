Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) Shares Acquired by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) by 46.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,176 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,792 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $1,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 250.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,928 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 5,665 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 8.5% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 232,912 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $8,653,000 after buying an additional 18,284 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 2.9% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 615,000 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $22,847,000 after buying an additional 17,349 shares in the last quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tapestry in the first quarter worth about $615,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO lifted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 68.6% in the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 2,392 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 2,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.81, for a total transaction of $73,804.05. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 33,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,239,797.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 2,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.81, for a total transaction of $73,804.05. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 33,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,239,797.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Thomas A. Glaser sold 39,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.38, for a total transaction of $1,397,616.14. Following the sale, the insider now owns 243,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,608,696.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 47,110 shares of company stock worth $1,677,854. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TPR has been the topic of several research reports. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Tapestry from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Tapestry to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Tapestry from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Tapestry from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Tapestry from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.44.

NYSE TPR opened at $32.16 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Tapestry, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.39 and a 52 week high of $47.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a PE ratio of 10.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.72.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.78. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Tapestry had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 34.37%. The firm’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. This is an increase from Tapestry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Tapestry’s payout ratio is currently 37.97%.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

