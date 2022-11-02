AE Wealth Management LLC Has $1.05 Million Position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,891 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $1,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HSY. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in Hershey by 121.3% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Hershey in the first quarter worth $31,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Hershey in the first quarter worth $35,000. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Hershey by 50.0% in the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp boosted its stake in Hershey by 365.0% in the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HSY opened at $237.76 on Wednesday. The Hershey Company has a 1-year low of $172.72 and a 1-year high of $241.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $226.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $221.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.25, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.34.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Hershey in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $238.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Hershey from $227.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Cowen assumed coverage on Hershey in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $238.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Hershey in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $225.64.

In other Hershey news, insider Charles R. Raup sold 1,512 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.82, for a total value of $339,927.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,225 shares in the company, valued at $3,422,884.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Christopher M. Scalia sold 863 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $207,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,245 shares in the company, valued at $1,978,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Charles R. Raup sold 1,512 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.82, for a total value of $339,927.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,422,884.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,724 shares of company stock worth $7,321,003 over the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

