AE Wealth Management LLC Buys 60,166 Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) by 683.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,963 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,166 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $1,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CLF. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs in the second quarter worth $25,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 199.7% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 917 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs in the first quarter worth $30,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 55.6% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,179 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.21% of the company’s stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock opened at $13.35 on Wednesday. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.90 and a 1 year high of $34.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.54. The company has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Cleveland-Cliffs ( NYSE:CLF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The mining company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.39). Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 40.41% and a net margin of 10.48%. The business had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Argus cut their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $33.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.30 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.52.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, CFO Celso L. Goncalves, Jr. purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.36 per share, for a total transaction of $96,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 148,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,870,797.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs Profile

(Get Rating)

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

Featured Articles

