AE Wealth Management LLC Sells 6,678 Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

AE Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 23,284 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 6,678 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $1,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KNX. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 263.9% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 655 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 543.2% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 939 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. 89.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on KNX. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Wolfe Research upgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Knight-Swift Transportation in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.69.

NYSE:KNX opened at $48.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.36. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.50 and a 1 year high of $62.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 11.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

(Get Rating)

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Trucking, Logistics, Less-than-truckload (LTL), and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

