AE Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN)

AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,399 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Main Street Capital were worth $1,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Main Street Capital by 38.1% in the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 92,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,549,000 after acquiring an additional 25,415 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 8.9% during the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 7,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 6.5% during the second quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 21,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $823,000 after buying an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 5.5% during the second quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 76,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,948,000 after buying an additional 3,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 44.6% during the second quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 10,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 3,086 shares during the last quarter. 19.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Main Street Capital alerts:

Main Street Capital Stock Performance

MAIN opened at $37.25 on Wednesday. Main Street Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $31.66 and a 52-week high of $47.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.16.

Main Street Capital Announces Dividend

Main Street Capital ( NYSE:MAIN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. Main Street Capital had a net margin of 79.82% and a return on equity of 11.67%. The company had revenue of $85.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.34 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Main Street Capital Co. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 8th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.09%. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.93%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on MAIN. Hovde Group decreased their price target on shares of Main Street Capital to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Main Street Capital in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James lowered shares of Main Street Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Main Street Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.50.

Main Street Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Main Street Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Main Street Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.