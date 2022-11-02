FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:FNOV) Shares Sold by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:FNOV – Get Rating) by 27.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,348 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,774 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.40% of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November worth $1,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd grew its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 1.5% during the second quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 612,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,843,000 after buying an additional 8,844 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 2.2% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 422,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,998,000 after buying an additional 8,929 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 4.9% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 277,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,445,000 after buying an additional 13,078 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 2,179.8% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 267,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,111,000 after buying an additional 256,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 6.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 192,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,287,000 after buying an additional 10,997 shares during the last quarter.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November Price Performance

NYSEARCA FNOV opened at $35.17 on Wednesday. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November has a 52-week low of $32.26 and a 52-week high of $39.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.16.

