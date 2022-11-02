AE Wealth Management LLC Buys New Shares in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM)

AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 22,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,085,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DTM. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in DT Midstream during the 2nd quarter valued at $187,000. Tiedemann Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in DT Midstream during the 2nd quarter valued at $784,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in DT Midstream by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 40,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,010,000 after buying an additional 5,440 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in DT Midstream by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in DT Midstream by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 9,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DTM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of DT Midstream from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of DT Midstream from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho cut shares of DT Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DT Midstream has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.17.

DT Midstream Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of DT Midstream stock opened at $60.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.39 and a 200 day moving average of $54.34. The firm has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.81. DT Midstream, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.70 and a 1 year high of $60.89.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $227.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.31 million. DT Midstream had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 41.33%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DT Midstream, Inc. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other DT Midstream news, Director Peter I. Tumminello purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $54.80 per share, for a total transaction of $164,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $164,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About DT Midstream

DT Midstream, Inc provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. It develops, owns, and operates an integrated portfolio of interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, lateral pipelines, gathering systems, related treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

