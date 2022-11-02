AE Wealth Management LLC Has $1.09 Million Stock Position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October (BATS:FOCT)

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October (BATS:FOCT – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,406 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,285 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October were worth $1,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mariner LLC boosted its position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October by 3.2% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 10,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC boosted its position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October by 15.7% during the second quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 4,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October by 13.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 7,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October by 2.4% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 40,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October by 6.7% during the first quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 16,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October Stock Performance

BATS FOCT opened at $32.83 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.31 and its 200-day moving average is $32.60.

