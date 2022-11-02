Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) Stock Holdings Boosted by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) by 78.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,618 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $1,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 12,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 46,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $989,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 25,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. 44.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MFC opened at $16.64 on Wednesday. Manulife Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $14.92 and a 1 year high of $22.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.64. The firm has a market cap of $31.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.14.

Manulife Financial ( NYSE:MFC Get Rating ) (TSE:MFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.258 per share. This is a positive change from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 22nd. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.66%.

MFC has been the subject of several research reports. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Manulife Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Desjardins raised their target price on Manulife Financial from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Scotiabank raised Manulife Financial from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Manulife Financial from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.75.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

