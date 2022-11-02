Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VTC) Stake Lessened by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VTC – Get Rating) by 21.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,016 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,051 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 9,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 8,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 79,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,647,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ VTC opened at $71.82 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $70.09 and a 1-year high of $92.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.72.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a $0.202 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%.

