AE Wealth Management LLC Acquires 19,135 Shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY)

AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) by 118.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,258 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 19,135 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment worth $1,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLAY. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC lifted its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 411.2% during the 1st quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 400,733 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $19,676,000 after buying an additional 322,347 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth about $13,965,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 586.0% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 282,387 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $13,865,000 after purchasing an additional 241,220 shares during the last quarter. JAT Capital Mgmt LP acquired a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth about $8,000,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth about $6,874,000. 99.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dave & Buster’s Entertainment news, CFO Michael Quartieri bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.73 per share, for a total transaction of $158,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,306,800.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Tony Wehner purchased 14,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.86 per share, with a total value of $501,906.78. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 31,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,057,887.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Quartieri purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.73 per share, with a total value of $158,650.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 41,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,306,800.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 181,977 shares of company stock worth $5,821,830 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.21% of the company’s stock.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PLAY opened at $38.05 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.69. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a 12-month low of $29.60 and a 12-month high of $52.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 14.25, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.40). Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a return on equity of 43.40% and a net margin of 8.37%. The business had revenue of $468.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $432.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $44.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $37.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.38.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Profile

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

