AE Wealth Management LLC Acquires 3,079 Shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) by 89.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,079 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $1,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Hubbell by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,712,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Hubbell in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,116,000. Avestar Capital LLC increased its holdings in Hubbell by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 1,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP increased its holdings in Hubbell by 224.3% in the 1st quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 16,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,932,000 after acquiring an additional 11,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in Hubbell by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Hubbell from $220.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $219.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $196.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Hubbell from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Hubbell from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $223.25.

Insider Activity at Hubbell

Hubbell Trading Up 0.8 %

In related news, CFO William R. Sperry sold 18,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.69, for a total value of $4,524,867.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,095,729.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, insider Allan Connolly sold 5,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.48, for a total value of $1,164,763.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,400 shares in the company, valued at $1,417,472. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO William R. Sperry sold 18,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.69, for a total value of $4,524,867.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 46,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,095,729.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HUBB stock opened at $239.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $222.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $204.79. Hubbell Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $170.21 and a fifty-two week high of $242.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market cap of $12.84 billion, a PE ratio of 23.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.05.

Hubbell Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This is a positive change from Hubbell’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.86%.

Hubbell Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solution and Utility Solution. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

See Also

