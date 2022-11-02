Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) Shares Sold by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Get Rating) by 69.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 92,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 208,133 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $1,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PGX. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 10.8% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,857,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,213,000 after buying an additional 180,736 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC raised its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 50.6% during the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 6,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 2,037 shares in the last quarter. Orcam Financial Group acquired a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Narwhal Capital Management raised its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 129.6% during the first quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 62,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $190,000.

Invesco Preferred ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:PGX opened at $11.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.88 and a 200-day moving average of $12.36. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 52 week low of $11.05 and a 52 week high of $15.19.

Invesco Preferred ETF Company Profile

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

