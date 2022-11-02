AE Wealth Management LLC Acquires 21,007 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJO)

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJO – Get Rating) by 62.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,893 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,007 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1,155.9% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,222,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125,451 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $7,923,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 33.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,192,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,397,000 after acquiring an additional 298,058 shares during the last quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 111,413.3% during the second quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 217,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,738,000 after acquiring an additional 217,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 907.8% during the first quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 120,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,862,000 after acquiring an additional 108,230 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSJO opened at $22.07 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $21.41 and a 12 month high of $25.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.39.

