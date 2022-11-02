AE Wealth Management LLC Reduces Position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

AE Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,056 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $1,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 87.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. PSI Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 56.3% in the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on RCL shares. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $70.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

Shares of RCL stock opened at $51.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.15. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 1 year low of $31.09 and a 1 year high of $98.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.22.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of February 25, 2022, it operated 61 ships.

