Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Shares Purchased by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) by 49.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,439 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,455 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Etsy were worth $1,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ETSY. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Etsy by 69.7% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,314,633 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $287,663,000 after purchasing an additional 950,415 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Etsy by 56.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,137,886 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $265,696,000 after purchasing an additional 768,350 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its holdings in shares of Etsy by 297.7% during the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 819,082 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $101,796,000 after buying an additional 613,122 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Etsy by 101.2% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,110 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $884,000 after buying an additional 606,822 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Etsy by 3,851.2% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 614,092 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $76,319,000 after buying an additional 598,550 shares during the period. 98.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Etsy Trading Down 2.6 %
NASDAQ:ETSY opened at $91.43 on Wednesday. Etsy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.01 and a 12-month high of $307.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.19, a P/E/G ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.64.
Insider Activity at Etsy
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several brokerages recently commented on ETSY. Guggenheim raised their target price on Etsy from $105.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. KeyCorp began coverage on Etsy in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Etsy in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Barclays began coverage on Etsy in a report on Monday, August 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on Etsy from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Etsy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.73.
Etsy Profile
Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following segments. Etsy, Reverb, Depop, and Elo7. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Etsy (ETSY)
- Nomad Foods: A Defensive Stock on the Move
- The Market Is Suddenly All Ears on Warner Music Group
- Uber Stock Surge On The Back Of Profitabilty
- Online Lender SoFi Jumps 14% On Better-Than-Expected Q3 Results
- Why American Water Works May Not Want a Fed Pivot
Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.