AE Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,238 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,184 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $1,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AZN. Capital International Investors grew its stake in AstraZeneca by 4.5% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 36,993,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,458,428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,604,875 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in AstraZeneca by 3.6% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,842,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,382,714,000 after acquiring an additional 732,959 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in AstraZeneca by 5.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,169,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,010,000 after acquiring an additional 560,069 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in AstraZeneca by 22.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,466,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in AstraZeneca by 3.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,207,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,121,000 after acquiring an additional 237,697 shares in the last quarter. 21.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AZN opened at $59.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.96. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12 month low of $52.65 and a 12 month high of $71.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.33.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. AlphaValue raised shares of AstraZeneca to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from GBX 120 ($1.45) to GBX 118 ($1.43) in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from £120 ($145.00) to £118 ($142.58) in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of AstraZeneca from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AstraZeneca presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8,264.20.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

