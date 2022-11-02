AE Wealth Management LLC Sells 214 Shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE)

AE Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 27,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 214 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF were worth $1,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $575,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 26,136 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 4,695 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $230,000. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,937 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $2,994,000.

Get SPDR S&P Bank ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Bank ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA KBE opened at $48.62 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a twelve month low of $42.57 and a twelve month high of $60.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.17.

SPDR S&P Bank ETF Profile

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Bank ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Bank ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.