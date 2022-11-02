AE Wealth Management LLC Sells 214 Shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE)

AE Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 27,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 214 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF were worth $1,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $575,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 26,136 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 4,695 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $230,000. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,937 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $2,994,000.
NYSEARCA KBE opened at $48.62 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a twelve month low of $42.57 and a twelve month high of $60.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.17.
SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.
