AE Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,574 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,375 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,574 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $1,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 349,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,266,000 after buying an additional 20,324 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in Fastenal by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 217,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,833,000 after purchasing an additional 33,367 shares in the last quarter. Long Road Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in Fastenal by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Long Road Investment Counsel LLC now owns 131,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,577,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Fastenal by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Fastenal by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 30,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on FAST shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Fastenal from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Robert W. Baird lowered Fastenal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Argus decreased their target price on Fastenal from $66.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fastenal presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.86.

Fastenal Price Performance

NASDAQ FAST opened at $48.83 on Wednesday. Fastenal has a 52 week low of $43.73 and a 52 week high of $64.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.11, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.81.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 34.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Fastenal Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 27th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 26th. Fastenal’s payout ratio is currently 66.31%.

Fastenal declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, July 12th that authorizes the company to buyback 8,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other Fastenal news, Director Stephen L. Eastman purchased 1,000 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $43.88 per share, with a total value of $43,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $438,800. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Stephen L. Eastman acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $43.88 per share, for a total transaction of $43,880.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $438,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Charles S. Miller sold 23,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.90, for a total value of $1,293,302.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $419,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired 6,500 shares of company stock valued at $306,425 in the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fastenal Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

