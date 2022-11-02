AE Wealth Management LLC Purchases 2,087 Shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF (BATS:REM)

AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF (BATS:REM – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,555 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,087 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF were worth $1,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of REM. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $90,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF during the first quarter worth $211,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF during the first quarter worth $219,000. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC boosted its stake in iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF by 8.2% during the second quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 9,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its stake in iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF by 11.4% during the second quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 12,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS REM opened at $23.57 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.56.

