AE Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,308 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 2,898 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $1,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Rio Tinto Group in the first quarter worth $26,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rio Tinto Group in the second quarter worth $26,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Rio Tinto Group in the first quarter worth $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Rio Tinto Group in the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire increased its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 239.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 638 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.05% of the company’s stock.
Rio Tinto Group Trading Up 3.0 %
Shares of Rio Tinto Group stock opened at $54.97 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Rio Tinto Group has a 52 week low of $50.92 and a 52 week high of $84.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.94.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Rio Tinto Group Company Profile
Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Rio Tinto Group (RIO)
- Nomad Foods: A Defensive Stock on the Move
- The Market Is Suddenly All Ears on Warner Music Group
- Uber Stock Surge On The Back Of Profitabilty
- Online Lender SoFi Jumps 14% On Better-Than-Expected Q3 Results
- Strong Q3 Driving Growth At S&P 500 Component Citizens Financial
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.