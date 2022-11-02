AE Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,308 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 2,898 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $1,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Rio Tinto Group in the first quarter worth $26,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rio Tinto Group in the second quarter worth $26,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Rio Tinto Group in the first quarter worth $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Rio Tinto Group in the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire increased its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 239.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 638 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Rio Tinto Group stock opened at $54.97 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Rio Tinto Group has a 52 week low of $50.92 and a 52 week high of $84.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.94.

A number of analysts have weighed in on RIO shares. Macquarie lowered Rio Tinto Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,580 ($67.42) to GBX 5,450 ($65.85) in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Barclays cut their price target on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 4,500 ($54.37) to GBX 4,300 ($51.96) in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 4,100 ($49.54) to GBX 4,300 ($51.96) in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rio Tinto Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4,340.00.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

