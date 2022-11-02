AE Wealth Management LLC Sells 561 Shares of Crane Holdings, Co. (NYSE:CR)

AE Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Crane Holdings, Co. (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,219 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 561 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Crane were worth $1,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Crane by 438.8% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 50,893 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,336,000 after purchasing an additional 41,447 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in Crane by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 25,051 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,193,000 after purchasing an additional 4,520 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in Crane by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,646 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Crane by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,426 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Crane by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,691 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $937,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares during the period. 69.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Crane news, CFO Richard A. Maue sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.78, for a total value of $1,017,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 77,420 shares in the company, valued at $7,879,807.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Alejandro Alcala sold 21,863 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.13, for a total transaction of $2,276,594.19. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,309,291.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Richard A. Maue sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.78, for a total value of $1,017,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,879,807.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Crane Stock Performance

NYSE:CR opened at $102.92 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $94.55 and its 200 day moving average is $94.79. Crane Holdings, Co. has a fifty-two week low of $82.14 and a fifty-two week high of $114.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of 14.92, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.01. Crane had a return on equity of 22.03% and a net margin of 12.25%. The company had revenue of $815.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $816.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. Crane’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Crane Holdings, Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Crane Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. Crane’s payout ratio is 27.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CR has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet downgraded Crane from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Crane from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Crane from $123.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Crane from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.67.

Crane Company Profile

Crane Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. The company has four business segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, Payment & Merchandising Technologies, and Engineered Materials.

Featured Articles

