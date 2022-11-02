AE Wealth Management LLC Sells 928 Shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

AE Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,292 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 928 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $1,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in Las Vegas Sands in the first quarter worth $599,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 27.4% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 39,146 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 8,429 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 1.6% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 149,960 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $5,037,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 13.9% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 27,107 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $911,000 after acquiring an additional 3,302 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the first quarter worth $238,000. 39.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LVS stock opened at $38.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.11. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 52 week low of $28.88 and a 52 week high of $48.27.

Las Vegas Sands ( NYSE:LVS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The casino operator reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 46.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.45) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LVS. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $46.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.50.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

