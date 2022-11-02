AE Wealth Management LLC Buys 10,215 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 215.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,963 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,215 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $1,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Centene by 1.4% during the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in Centene by 4.4% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Clayton Partners LLC grew its holdings in Centene by 0.4% in the first quarter. Clayton Partners LLC now owns 32,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,752,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Centene by 18.1% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Centene by 1.2% in the second quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. 94.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CNC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Centene in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Centene from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Centene to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Centene from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Centene from $99.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Centene presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.68.

CNC stock opened at $85.93 on Wednesday. Centene Co. has a 52 week low of $68.45 and a 52 week high of $98.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.01.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. Centene had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The company had revenue of $35.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. Centene’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

