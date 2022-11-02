Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Shares Sold by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 17.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,851 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,408 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $1,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TSM. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1,692.3% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,437,611 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $566,925,000 after purchasing an additional 5,134,222 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 723.1% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,965,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $309,204,000 after acquiring an additional 2,605,413 shares during the last quarter. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the first quarter valued at $260,402,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 36.1% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,906,999 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $928,644,000 after acquiring an additional 2,362,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 124.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,078,090 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $427,158,000 after acquiring an additional 2,264,575 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TSM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.57.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Up 0.0 %

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

NYSE TSM opened at $61.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $319.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.04. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52-week low of $59.51 and a 52-week high of $145.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $72.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.458 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.26%.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

Further Reading

