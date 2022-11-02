SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD) Shares Bought by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,618 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF were worth $1,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 148.6% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 10,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,268,000 after buying an additional 6,534 shares during the period. McGuire Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 42,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,761,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 112.5% during the first quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 5,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after buying an additional 2,675 shares during the period. Finally, Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 28.5% during the first quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 4,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,000 after buying an additional 967 shares during the period.

Shares of XSD opened at $159.13 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.69. SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF has a 1 year low of $138.65 and a 1 year high of $250.82.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index. The S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index represents the Semiconductor sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

