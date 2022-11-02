AE Wealth Management LLC Has $1.31 Million Holdings in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 28,565 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,194 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $1,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, ACG Wealth bought a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 69.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Essential Utilities Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:WTRG opened at $44.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.57 billion, a PE ratio of 25.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.28. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.50 and a 1 year high of $53.93.

Essential Utilities Announces Dividend

Essential Utilities ( NYSE:WTRG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. The firm had revenue of $448.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.00 million. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 21.93%. Analysts forecast that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.287 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.65%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Essential Utilities from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Essential Utilities to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Bank of America downgraded Essential Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, September 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Essential Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.83.

Essential Utilities Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

