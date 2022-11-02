AE Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,177 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $1,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in Moderna by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in Moderna during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in Moderna by 47.9% during the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Moderna by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 22,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC grew its holdings in Moderna by 79.5% during the 1st quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 5,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink raised shares of Moderna from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $174.00 to $101.00 in a report on Friday, October 21st. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Moderna from $165.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Argus decreased their price objective on shares of Moderna from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Moderna from $197.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Moderna from $290.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $185.57.

Moderna Stock Up 2.9 %

MRNA stock opened at $154.62 on Wednesday. Moderna, Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.03 and a 52 week high of $376.65. The company has a market capitalization of $61.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $132.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.50 by $0.74. Moderna had a net margin of 61.12% and a return on equity of 94.76%. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.46 EPS. Moderna’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post 24.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, President Stephen Hoge sold 244 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.66, for a total value of $42,373.04. Following the transaction, the president now owns 1,624,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,112,232.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Juan Andres sold 4,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,734,900. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 244 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.66, for a total transaction of $42,373.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,624,509 shares in the company, valued at $282,112,232.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 611,048 shares of company stock worth $86,904,102. 17.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Moderna Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

