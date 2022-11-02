Wolverine Asset Management LLC Invests $134,000 in Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 25,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000.
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Service Properties Trust by 350.6% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 3,415 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Service Properties Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Service Properties Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $98,000. TownSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in Service Properties Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Service Properties Trust by 30.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 2,982 shares during the period. 79.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Service Properties Trust Trading Up 0.5 %
SVC opened at $8.15 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 2.09. Service Properties Trust has a twelve month low of $4.65 and a twelve month high of $12.23.
Separately, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Service Properties Trust from $6.25 to $6.75 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th.
Service Properties Trust Company Profile
Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and net lease service and necessity-based retail properties across the United States and in Puerto Rico and Canada with 149 distinct brands across 23 industries. SVC's properties are primarily operated under long-term management or lease agreements.
