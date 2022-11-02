Wolverine Asset Management LLC Invests $134,000 in Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 25,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Service Properties Trust by 350.6% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 3,415 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Service Properties Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Service Properties Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $98,000. TownSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in Service Properties Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Service Properties Trust by 30.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 2,982 shares during the period. 79.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Service Properties Trust alerts:

Service Properties Trust Trading Up 0.5 %

SVC opened at $8.15 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 2.09. Service Properties Trust has a twelve month low of $4.65 and a twelve month high of $12.23.

Service Properties Trust Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 24th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 21st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.82%. Service Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -35.87%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Service Properties Trust from $6.25 to $6.75 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th.

Service Properties Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and net lease service and necessity-based retail properties across the United States and in Puerto Rico and Canada with 149 distinct brands across 23 industries. SVC's properties are primarily operated under long-term management or lease agreements.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SVC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Service Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.