Assetmark Inc. Boosts Position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 131.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,094 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Biogen during the first quarter valued at $823,000. First Bank & Trust increased its position in Biogen by 10.0% in the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 837 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Biogen by 78.6% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 258,861 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,809,000 after buying an additional 113,919 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC increased its position in Biogen by 31.9% in the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 11,978 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,522,000 after buying an additional 2,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AIA Group Ltd increased its position in Biogen by 42.2% in the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 2,197 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on BIIB shares. Guggenheim reduced their price target on Biogen to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Biogen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Biogen from $321.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Biogen from $240.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Biogen from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.32.

In other news, EVP Susan H. Alexander sold 5,532 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.70, for a total value of $1,552,832.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,396 shares in the company, valued at $11,058,457.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BIIB opened at $280.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $234.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $217.39. Biogen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $187.16 and a fifty-two week high of $286.82. The company has a market cap of $40.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.16.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The biotechnology company reported $4.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.16 by $0.61. Biogen had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 27.64%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 16.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis, SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

