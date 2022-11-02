DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Reduces Position in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale decreased its holdings in shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,079 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 313.1% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 409 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of First American Financial in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First American Financial in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of First American Financial in the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First American Financial in the first quarter valued at about $153,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.23% of the company’s stock.

Get First American Financial alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FAF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of First American Financial from $81.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First American Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of First American Financial from $83.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of First American Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of First American Financial from $77.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.88.

First American Financial Stock Performance

First American Financial Increases Dividend

Shares of FAF opened at $50.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.24. First American Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $43.54 and a 1 year high of $81.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.44.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 7th. This is a boost from First American Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.06%.

First American Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First American Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First American Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.