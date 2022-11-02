Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) Shares Sold by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale trimmed its holdings in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,657 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $1,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Newell Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newell Brands in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Newell Brands in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Newell Brands in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in Newell Brands by 123.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Newell Brands alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NWL has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays downgraded Newell Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday. UBS Group reduced their target price on Newell Brands from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Newell Brands from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Newell Brands from $18.50 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.38.

Insider Transactions at Newell Brands

Newell Brands Trading Down 3.3 %

In related news, Director Courtney Mather sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.17, for a total value of $908,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,255.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Newell Brands news, Director Courtney Mather sold 50,000 shares of Newell Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.17, for a total value of $908,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,255.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Brett Icahn sold 71,304 shares of Newell Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.89, for a total value of $1,204,324.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 953,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,096,220.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NWL opened at $13.36 on Wednesday. Newell Brands Inc. has a one year low of $13.36 and a one year high of $26.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.83.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.06. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 20.03% and a net margin of 5.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Newell Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.89%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.17%.

Newell Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. It operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms products under the BRK, First Alert, Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Newell Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newell Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.