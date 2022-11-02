SVB Leerink Increases Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Price Target to $81.00

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) had its price target raised by SVB Leerink from $68.00 to $81.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $79.80.

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of GILD opened at $79.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $65.86 and its 200-day moving average is $63.47. Gilead Sciences has a 12-month low of $57.17 and a 12-month high of $79.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.32.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.88 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 38.51%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences will post 6.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 110.19%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gilead Sciences

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 1.2% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 332,634 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,520,000 after acquiring an additional 3,844 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 1.2% during the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 90,562 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,587,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 13.7% during the third quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 24,887 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after buying an additional 3,004 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 9.7% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 74,161 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,575,000 after buying an additional 6,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Triumph Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 6.3% in the third quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 9,203 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.58% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

Featured Articles

