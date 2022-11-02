Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target Lowered to $145.00 at MKM Partners

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price objective lowered by MKM Partners to $145.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on AMZN. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $190.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Itau BBA Securities started coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an outperform rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock. Cowen reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $195.00 to $150.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $145.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $152.76.

Amazon.com Stock Down 5.5 %

AMZN opened at $96.79 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $986.05 billion, a PE ratio of 88.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.34. Amazon.com has a 1-year low of $96.06 and a 1-year high of $188.11.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $127.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.47 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 2.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Amazon.com will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total transaction of $3,360,889.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,892,000 shares in the company, valued at $269,212,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,480 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total value of $467,120.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $16,078,069.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total value of $3,360,889.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,892,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,212,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 321,668 shares of company stock worth $15,823,040 over the last ninety days. 12.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amazon.com

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hoertkorn Richard Charles increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 73.8% in the third quarter. Hoertkorn Richard Charles now owns 8,375 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 3,555 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 10.2% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 571,398 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $64,568,000 after acquiring an additional 52,692 shares in the last quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% during the third quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 121,893 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $13,773,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.2% during the third quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 94,111 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $10,635,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allie Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 25.5% during the third quarter. Allie Family Office LLC now owns 5,530 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. 57.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

