KeyCorp Weighs in on Oshkosh Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:OSK)

Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) – KeyCorp dropped their FY2022 earnings estimates for Oshkosh in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, October 30th. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger now expects that the company will post earnings of $3.40 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.44. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Oshkosh’s current full-year earnings is $3.48 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Oshkosh’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.76 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.91 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.91 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.82 EPS.

Get Oshkosh alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $89.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $84.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Oshkosh to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Oshkosh in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Oshkosh has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.43.

Oshkosh Stock Up 0.1 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oshkosh

Shares of OSK opened at $88.07 on Wednesday. Oshkosh has a one year low of $69.30 and a one year high of $125.16. The company has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.70.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Oshkosh during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. New Century Advisors LLC raised its position in Oshkosh by 137.2% in the 3rd quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Oshkosh in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Oshkosh in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC raised its position in Oshkosh by 2,616.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 679 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

Oshkosh Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 108.03%.

About Oshkosh

(Get Rating)

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Oshkosh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oshkosh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.