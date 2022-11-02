Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) PT Raised to $70.00 at Evercore ISI

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Evercore ISI from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an in-line rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

HOLX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Hologic from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Hologic from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Hologic from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Hologic from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hologic in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hologic presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $78.18.

Shares of HOLX stock opened at $74.13 on Tuesday. Hologic has a fifty-two week low of $59.78 and a fifty-two week high of $80.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $65.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.91.

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $953.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $861.68 million. Hologic had a net margin of 28.93% and a return on equity of 37.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Hologic will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOLX. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hologic by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 3,800 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Hologic by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 38,475 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,721,000 after purchasing an additional 9,410 shares during the last quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Hologic by 1.2% in the first quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 147,777 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hologic by 56.5% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 43,727 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,359,000 after buying an additional 15,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Hologic by 196.3% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 71,148 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,466,000 after buying an additional 47,134 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

