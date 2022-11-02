EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) EVP Maxine Lum Mauricio Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) EVP Maxine Lum Mauricio sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.59, for a total value of $707,950.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,875,176.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

EMCOR Group Stock Performance

Shares of EME opened at $144.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a PE ratio of 19.43 and a beta of 1.07. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $95.64 and a 1 year high of $144.63.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson lifted their target price on EMCOR Group to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on EMCOR Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on EMCOR Group from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EMCOR Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EMCOR Group

About EMCOR Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EME. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of EMCOR Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $235,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,943 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 57.9% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 240,516 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,089,000 after buying an additional 88,180 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, starts-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, and food processing industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

