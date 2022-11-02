EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) EVP Maxine Lum Mauricio Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) EVP Maxine Lum Mauricio sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.59, for a total value of $707,950.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,875,176.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
EMCOR Group Stock Performance
Shares of EME opened at $144.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a PE ratio of 19.43 and a beta of 1.07. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $95.64 and a 1 year high of $144.63.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson lifted their target price on EMCOR Group to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on EMCOR Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on EMCOR Group from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EMCOR Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.50.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On EMCOR Group
About EMCOR Group
EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, starts-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, and food processing industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on EMCOR Group (EME)
- Nomad Foods: A Defensive Stock on the Move
- The Market Is Suddenly All Ears on Warner Music Group
- Uber Stock Surge On The Back Of Profitabilty
- Online Lender SoFi Jumps 14% On Better-Than-Expected Q3 Results
- Strong Q3 Driving Growth At S&P 500 Component Citizens Financial
Receive News & Ratings for EMCOR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMCOR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.