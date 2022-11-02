Oppenheimer Comments on Pharming Group’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:PHAR)

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer issued their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Pharming Group in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, October 30th. Oppenheimer analyst H. Singh expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.04 for the year. The consensus estimate for Pharming Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.03 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Pharming Group’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.03 EPS.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Pharming Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

Pharming Group Stock Up 17.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ PHAR opened at $11.40 on Wednesday. Pharming Group has a 1 year low of $6.10 and a 1 year high of $12.98. The firm has a market cap of $744.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.81 and a beta of -0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a current ratio of 5.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.20.

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. Pharming Group had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 14.90%. The business had revenue of $50.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.99 million.

Pharming Group N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercialize protein replacement therapies and precision medicines for the treatment of rare diseases and unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's lead product is Ruconest, a recombinant human C1 esterase inhibitor that is used for the treatment of acute hereditary angioedema.

