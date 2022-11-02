FY2022 EPS Estimates for Peoples Bancorp Inc. Increased by Analyst (NASDAQ:PEBO)

Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO – Get Rating) – Research analysts at DA Davidson boosted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Peoples Bancorp in a report issued on Tuesday, November 1st. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $3.65 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.43. DA Davidson has a “Outperform” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Peoples Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $3.49 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Peoples Bancorp’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.93 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.50 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Stephens lifted their price target on Peoples Bancorp to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com cut Peoples Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Piper Sandler cut Peoples Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, July 8th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Peoples Bancorp from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Hovde Group cut Peoples Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Peoples Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

Peoples Bancorp Trading Up 0.1 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Peoples Bancorp stock opened at $30.31 on Wednesday. Peoples Bancorp has a 52 week low of $25.63 and a 52 week high of $34.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $857.77 million, a P/E ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.91.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEBO. Polaris Capital Management LLC raised its position in Peoples Bancorp by 4,829.6% during the second quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 492,964 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,759,000 after purchasing an additional 482,964 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Peoples Bancorp during the second quarter worth $8,136,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 271.4% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 215,391 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,113,000 after buying an additional 157,391 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Peoples Bancorp during the first quarter worth $3,302,000. Finally, EJF Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 42.9% during the first quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 221,254 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,927,000 after buying an additional 66,418 shares in the last quarter. 52.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Peoples Bancorp news, Director Kevin R. Reeves purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.80 per share, for a total transaction of $89,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,708 shares in the company, valued at $170,098.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Peoples Bancorp news, CEO Charles W. Sulerzyski sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total transaction of $45,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,803 shares in the company, valued at $1,403,403.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin R. Reeves acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.80 per share, with a total value of $89,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $170,098.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Peoples Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.01%. Peoples Bancorp’s payout ratio is 41.87%.

About Peoples Bancorp

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction, finance, residential real estate, and consumer indirect and direct loans, as well as home equity lines of credit and overdrafts.

