Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK) Receives “Hold” Rating from Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group restated their hold rating on shares of Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays cut Argo Blockchain from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $3.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Roth Capital lowered shares of Argo Blockchain from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Argo Blockchain from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Argo Blockchain from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Compass Point lowered shares of Argo Blockchain from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Argo Blockchain presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.00.

Argo Blockchain Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ARBK opened at $0.91 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Argo Blockchain has a 1-year low of $0.88 and a 1-year high of $21.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Argo Blockchain ( NASDAQ:ARBK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $14.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.49 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Argo Blockchain will post -1.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Argo Blockchain by 93.9% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 365,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,602,000 after purchasing an additional 176,951 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Argo Blockchain by 632.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 89,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,000 after buying an additional 77,100 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Argo Blockchain in the first quarter valued at $657,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Argo Blockchain during the 2nd quarter valued at $139,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Argo Blockchain in the 2nd quarter worth about $118,000. 1.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Argo Blockchain

Argo Blockchain plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies mining business worldwide. It engages in mining purpose-built computers for cryptographic algorithms. The company was formerly known as GoSun Blockchain Limited and changed its name to Argo Blockchain plc in December 2017.

