Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) CAO Domenic Lococo Sells 500 Shares

Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) CAO Domenic Lococo sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.94, for a total value of $25,470.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,072.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Progress Software Stock Performance

Shares of PRGS stock opened at $50.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 25.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 1.00. Progress Software Co. has a 52-week low of $40.33 and a 52-week high of $53.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 27th. The software maker reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $153.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.10 million. Progress Software had a return on equity of 39.31% and a net margin of 14.75%. The company’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Progress Software Co. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

Progress Software Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.90%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PRGS shares. StockNews.com upgraded Progress Software from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Progress Software in a research note on Friday, September 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim started coverage on Progress Software in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Progress Software from $52.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Progress Software has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.75.

Institutional Trading of Progress Software

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 51,347 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,184,000 after buying an additional 7,483 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 629.1% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,073 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,109,000 after buying an additional 22,497 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 6,001 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Progress Software during the 3rd quarter worth $608,000. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Progress Software during the 3rd quarter worth $426,000. 98.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Progress Software Company Profile

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications. The company offers OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; developer tools that consists of components for user interface development for Web, mobile, desktop, chat, and AR/VR apps, as well as automated application testing and reporting tools; Sitefinity, a web content management and customer analytics platform; Corticon, a business rules management system that provides applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities.

