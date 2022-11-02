NuScale Power Co. (NYSE:SMR) Major Shareholder Energy New Technology In Green Sells 70,000 Shares

NuScale Power Co. (NYSE:SMR – Get Rating) major shareholder Energy New Technology In Green sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.52, for a total transaction of $806,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,266,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,145,955.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

On Monday, October 31st, Energy New Technology In Green sold 70,000 shares of NuScale Power stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.33, for a total transaction of $793,100.00.

On Monday, October 24th, Energy New Technology In Green sold 30,000 shares of NuScale Power stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.23, for a total transaction of $366,900.00.

On Monday, October 17th, Energy New Technology In Green sold 1,800 shares of NuScale Power stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total transaction of $20,250.00.

On Thursday, October 13th, Energy New Technology In Green sold 17,494 shares of NuScale Power stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.18, for a total transaction of $195,582.92.

On Thursday, October 6th, Energy New Technology In Green sold 10,199 shares of NuScale Power stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total transaction of $118,308.40.

On Monday, September 26th, Energy New Technology In Green sold 96,137 shares of NuScale Power stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.51, for a total transaction of $1,106,536.87.

On Thursday, September 22nd, Energy New Technology In Green sold 225,163 shares of NuScale Power stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.39, for a total transaction of $3,014,932.57.

NYSE:SMR opened at $11.30 on Wednesday. NuScale Power Co. has a 1-year low of $8.87 and a 1-year high of $15.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.61.

NuScale Power ( NYSE:SMR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.75 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NuScale Power Co. will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on SMR. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of NuScale Power in a report on Thursday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Cowen raised their target price on shares of NuScale Power to $17.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of NuScale Power in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of NuScale Power in a report on Thursday, August 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.25.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SailingStone Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in NuScale Power during the second quarter worth $16,754,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in NuScale Power during the second quarter worth $10,090,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in NuScale Power during the third quarter worth $3,650,000. Trek Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of NuScale Power in the second quarter valued at about $1,805,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of NuScale Power in the second quarter valued at about $1,538,000. 30.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NuScale Power Corporation develops and sells modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module, a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); The VOYGR-12 power plant that can generate 924 MWe; and four-module VOYGR-4 and six-module VOYGR-6 plants, as well as other configurations based on customer needs.

